Women’s Economic Ventures Friends, Fans Enjoy an Evening of Wine and Painting

Women’s Economic Ventures recently welcomed guests to enjoy wine, painting and good company at the Painted Cabernet in Santa Barbara.

The event was organized by WEV board member Emma Bridges and sponsored by WEV Strategic Advisory Committee member Monica Lenches of Coast & Valley Properties to raise funds and awareness about WEV.

WEV is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. Since 1991, WEV has been providing training, technical assistance and microloans to primarily low-income women. WEV offers a continuum of programs to help both women and men start, stabilize and grow small businesses, including the Self-Employment Training (SET) program offered through WEV’s Women’s Business Center.

WEV’s service area includes Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura. WEV’s Small Business Loan Fund provides start-up and expansion loans of up to $50,000 to pre-bankable microenterprises.

For more information, visit WEV’s website by clicking here.

WEV offers Self-Employment Training courses twice each year, with classes starting in September and February. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one night a week for three hours, and includes two full Saturdays. Classes are taught in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Oxnard and Ventura. Interested participants can sign up to attend a free one-hour orientation workshop in the months preceding the next course.

The next Santa Barbara County orientations take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 in Santa Barbara. There will also be an orientation from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in Buellton. The next Ventura County orientations take place from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 in Oxnard and from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in Camarillo. Click here to register or for more information.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.