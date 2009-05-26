Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Women’s Economic Ventures Graduates 91 New Entrepreneurs

The 14-week program offered by WEV helps individuals start or operate a business

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 26, 2009 | 8:18 p.m.

Despite the current economic downturn, people in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties continue to dream about starting and owning their own business.

After 14 weeks of classes in finance, leadership skills, marketing and more, graduates of Women’s Economic Ventures ’(WEV) flagship Self-Employment Training Course (SET) turned their dreams into reality with graduation ceremonies May 18.

On that day, 91 people graduated from the English and Spanish language SET programs in Santa Barbara and in Santa Maria, as well as in Ventura County. Forty-eight of the graduates are from Santa Barbara; 14 are from Santa Maria and 29 are from Ventura. The ceremony took place at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

During the ceremony, each graduate was recognized for their achievements, and each person announced his or her new business venture. The event will concluded with a reception and “business expo,” during which graduates showcased their new or pre-launch businesses.

The new businesses include an environmentally responsible café serving all-natural food and pastries, a furniture design firm that specializes in ‘art from scrap’ pieces, a ‘virtual’ office administration service, and a safety and environmental consulting firm that assists employers to be in compliance with local, state and federal safety regulations, according to WEV officials.

There are now more than 1,000 businesses throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties owned and operated by graduates of WEV’s Self-Employment Training program or recipients of small business loans through WEV, program officials announced.

WEV’s comprehensive 14 week, 56-hour SET program is targeted at women, (but also serves men) to provide guidance on how to start, operate and expand a business.  The program is offered in both English and Spanish, and provides week-by-week training in the most important aspects of organizing, financing, marketing and managing a small business.Topics include personal leadership skills, personal finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping, cash flow projections and writing a business plan.

The SET course is offered twice each year, with classes starting in September and February. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one night a week for three hours, and includes two full Saturdays. Classes are taught in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Ventura. Open enrollment for the course means that participants can sign up at any time throughout the year, after attending a free one-hour orientation workshop.

Since 1991, WEV has provided self-employment training, technical assistance and microloans to primarily low-income women. Today, WEV offers a continuum of programs to help women succeed at every stage of the business lifecycle. Services include comprehensive self-employment training program, advanced training, business counseling, coaching, and networking opportunities to help individuals to startup, launch, grow, and sustain a business. For more information, visit www.wevonline.org.

Upcoming WEV orientation times and dates are noon on June 25 in Santa Barbara; call 805.965.6073, x100, or visit the web site. This orientation will be offered in English.

An time and date for the Santa Maria orientation has yet to be announced. Visit the web site for updates.

In Ventura County, an orientation will be offered in English at 6 p.m. on June 17, and in Spanish at 6 p.m. on June 18. For more information on the Ventura County meeting, call 805.604.9000, or visit www.wevonline.org.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 