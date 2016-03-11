Women’s Economic Ventures Graduates Step Into Success With WEV Spanish Self-Employment Training

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) recently celebrated the accomplishments of 10 men and women graduating from the WEV’s Basic Spanish Self-Employment Training program.

Students in the four-week course explored the risks and benefits of starting a business and important characteristics needed to become a successful entrepreneur, all while evaluating their own strengths and abilities.

Graduates left the course with an understanding of whether they are ready to take the next steps in launching their own business. Some businesses and business concepts include eldercare, a seafood restaurant, an arcade and a baptism clothing store.

“Today these graduates took a small but important step in determining their readiness for starting their own business,” said Leticia Sandoval, WEV Spanish Program coordinator. “We are excited to see what the next few months brings for each graduate.”

The next step to starting a business for graduates is WEV’s 14-week Advanced Self-Employment Training course, which provides week-by-week training on topics including finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping and goal setting.

Participants leave the course with a complete business plan including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan and a core network to help sustain the business.

The next Advanced Spanish Self-Employment Training course in Spanish begins Wednesday, March 16, 2016, in Oxnard. Interested participants can call 805.456.2341 for more information or to make an individual appointment.

The last day to register is Friday, March 11th. For more information or to register for an orientation, contact Leticia Sandoval, Spanish Program Coordinator at 805.456.2341.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.