Women’s Economic Ventures Hosting Networking Event Tuesday at Carlyle Salon

To show support for small business, Women’s Economic Ventures will host a free networking event at WEV client business Carlyle Salon from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Carlyle Salon is located at 350 Chapala St., No. 101 in Santa Barbara.

WEV aims to boost economic recovery and support individual independence through the process of creating and supporting small businesses.

The “WEV Connects” event at Carlyle Salon will allow anyone thinking about owning their own business to speak with other small-business owners and connect with the WEV community of business people, donors, volunteers and staff.

Attendees can also learn more about how WEV helps small businesses succeed and check out WEV business Carlyle Salon, whose owner, Lisa Gaede, has created a fun, sophisticated salon where old meets new and a great service and style are at the forefront of every occasion.

The event is free to attend, and light refreshments and bread samples from WEV client business Genuine Bread Co. will be provided. RSVP is encouraged, but not necessary to attend.

Since 1991, WEV has helped create or expand more than 2,000 businesses, creating or retaining more than 3,000 local jobs through training, loans and other resources to help local women — and men — start or grow a business.

Also, this September WEV’s fall business training programs begin. WEV is offering free one-hour orientations throughout July and August. Attending an orientation is the first step to deciding if entrepreneurship is right for you! Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.