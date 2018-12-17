Pixel Tracker

Women’s Economic Ventures Supports Local Business at Bilingual Event

By Regina Ruiz for Women’s Economic Ventures | December 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Small Business Celebration included a Shop Local Market.
Small Business Celebration included a Shop Local Market. (Courtesy photo)

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) held its first bilingual Small Business Celebration recently at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, bringing together local business professionals to honor WEV client business achievements and featuring a Shop Local Market with some 40 vendors.

The Small Business Celebration took the same inclusive approach WEV takes to business support services by providing Spanish interpretation during the ceremony and ensuring Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs’ achievements were celebrated.

The vibrancy and vitality of the local and national economies rely upon Spanish-speaking Latino entrepreneurs who contribute immensely to the small-business community.

In bringing together the diverse local business community, WEV not only included English and Spanish speakers, but joined forces with local organizations to foster connections among business leaders.

The organizations supporting WEV in this effort were NAWBO Santa Barbara, NAWBO Ventura County, Association of Women in Communications, The W Source, Ventura County Professional Women’s Network, Latina Professional Alliance, and Spirit of Entrepreneurship.

In addition, the event recognized WEV clients for launching, reaching 5 years, or celebrating a 10-year anniversary in their business in 2018. Persevering through adversity, more than 200 WEV client entrepreneurs built thriving businesses that reached these milestones this year.

WEV also inducted two client businesses into its Million Dollar Club at the event; Scratch Kitchen in Lompoc and Santa Barbara Axxess.

Through hard-work and dedication, business owners Ana Caudillo and Augusto Caudillo of Scratch Kitchen, and Karim Kaderali of Santa Barbara Axxess joined 12 other Million Dollar Club members who have surpassed the milestone of annual revenues of $1 million or more.

This is no small feat, as only 2 percent of women-owned businesses and 4 percent of male-owned businesses in the United States reach this milestone.

At the heart of the Small Business Celebration was a call to support local businesses at the Shop Local Market and beyond. Marsha Bailey, WEV founder/CEO, stressed the impact of shopping local.

“When you support a local business, you’re helping to pay for a child’s piano lessons, a student’s tuition, a family’s first home,” she said. “So before you head over to the local big-box store or log on to Amazon, think about whether you can buy what you need from a locally owned business.”

Bailey said this does not mean giving up shopping at Costco or purchasing on Amazon altogether, but that “by thinking local first and changing our shopping habits by just 10 percent, we can make a significant difference in our local economy.”

The free event was sponsored by City National Bank, Pacific Western Bank, and Ventura County Credit Union.

WEV is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. WEV provides training, consulting and loans to help entrepreneurs start, grow and thrive in business.

WEV serves all of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties from offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Maria. For more about WEV, visit www.wevonline.org.

— Regina Ruiz for Women’s Economic Ventures.

 

