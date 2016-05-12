Women’s Economic Ventures to Celebrate 80 Business Training Graduates at May 17 Ceremony

Women’s Economic Ventures is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of 80 women and men (48 from Santa Barbara County and 32 from Ventura County) that have completed the Self-Employment Training (SET) program. These graduates will be honored during a ceremony from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the New Vic Theater, located at 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

Over 14 weeks, the SET program teaches entrepreneurs the nuts and bolts of business and empowers them with the confidence necessary to overcome the inevitable challenges business owners face.

Graduates emerge equipped with critical knowledge and tools — and in most cases a business plan — to help them successfully launch or expand their businesses.

During the ceremony, each graduate will share their business venture through a pitch that they have crafted and perfected during the course. The event will conclude with a reception of cake and coffee for graduates and attendees.

“After 14 weeks of commitment and hard work, these graduates emerge with the tools needed to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality, from brand new ventures to strategic growth of an established business,” said Marsha Bailey, CEO and founder of WEV. “We are honored to welcome them to the WEV family and look forwarding to seeing where their accomplishments take them.”

Graduates include new and established entrepreneurs with a range of businesses such as a mobile nail salon; indoor cycling studio; and shops selling handmade ceramic jewelry, corporate leadership seminars, equestrian accessories and artistic products to teach indigenous roots.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.