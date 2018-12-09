Pixel Tracker

60 Small Businesses in Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties Get Disaster Recovery Grants

Women's Economic Ventures, Wells Fargo award $450,000 to local small businesses impacted by the Thomas Fire and debris flows

Scott Hansen, a Ventura County based Wells Fargo director, speaks at a ceremony for business grantees at Carpinteria Garden Park.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 9, 2018 | 5:01 p.m.

Wells Fargo and the Women’s Economic Ventures awarded $450,000 to help 60 small businesses impacted by last year's Thomas Fire and the subsequent debris flows in Montecito.

The Women’s Economic Ventures reviewed 150 grant applications from small businesses in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties for the Business Recovery Grant Program, said the nonprofit’s CEO Marsha Bailey.

Grant amounts were awarded between $5,000 to $10,000, as well as training and consulting, to help local businesses recover from the economic impacts of natural disasters. 

The money will be used to support a business’ recovery efforts such as revenue re-acquisition through a specific marketing campaign, revenue diversification, upgrading a website, investment in increasing financial resilience and risk management, according to Bailey.

“We started talking to the business owners and realized that people are maxed out,” she said. “They couldn’t afford to take on more debt in their businesses, and what they needed were grants, and we didn’t think that could be possible until we talked with Wells Fargo last year.

“More than 10 of the grantees lost their homes or suffered major damage to their properties — many were evacuated and cut off for weeks because of road closures,” she continued.

Bailey said any small business that had less than $1.5 million in annual revenues, showed at least 18 months of business financial activity prior to the November deadline, and is located in Santa Barbara or Ventura counties were eligible for the disaster recovery grants. 

The grants will help business leaders make resilience-related investments, and it’s more than just receiving the money, Bailey said.

“Long-term resilience, in most cases, is going to require new skills and strategies, and not just money,” she said. “I hope that all of the grantees take advantage of the many support services that we and our other partner organizations provide in the community.”

Representatives from WEV and Wells Fargo held an award ceremony for the grantees at Carpinteria Garden Park last Tuesday.

Scott Hansen, regional director of Wealth Management for the Westlake Village and Santa Barbara offices of Wells Fargo, reflected on what the communities have endured.

Wells Fargo and the Women’s Economic Ventures awarded $450,000 to 60 small businesses impacted by last year’s massive Thomas Fire and the subsequent debris flows in Montecito. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“It’s been a tough year, and for some, devastating,” Hansen said. “I know many friends, colleagues, co-workers who suffered as a result from these disasters, and events like this put life in perspective, but positive things come out of this devastation.”

The business committed $800,000 to help boost economic recovery in both counties earlier this year, according to Hansen. The company also provided more than $1 million to aid in recovery efforts this year.  

“We are still digging out from the ashes and the mud and debris,” the Ventura County resident said. “I believe, based on my personal experience with friends, family and colleagues that we will come out stronger. We are 805 strong.”

Regina Ruiz, director of communications at the Women’s Economic Ventures, said the organization is not releasing the individual amounts received, but provided a full list of Business Recovery Grant Program winners which includes: 

» Alessaro Designs in Montecito.

» Amaru in Ojai.

» Aqua Nails in Santa Barbara.

» Barbara D'Incau in Ventura.

» Bikini Factory in Summerland.

» Bon Fortune in Montecito.

» Brasil Arts in Santa Barbara.

» Buena Physical Therapy in Ventura.

» Carpinteria Wine Company in Carpinteria.

» Childrens Therapy Network in Ventura.

» Clean International Coachability in Ventura.

» Coachability in Ventura.

» Eliane Alexandre Ex Voto in Montecito.

» Ex Voto in Ventura.

» Food Harmonics in Ojai.

» The Glassman in Ventura.

» Go-getters in Santa Barbara.

» Hamsa Ojai in Ojai.

» Here's the Scoop in Montecito.

» HyperCat in Ventura.

» La Frutileta in Ventura.

» Le Sorelle in Santa Barbara.

» Los Padres Outfitters in Carpinteria.

» Mainstreet Meats in Ventura.

» Makesmith in Santa Barbara.

» Maria's Blissful Cleaning in Ventura.

» Mesa Produce in Santa Barbara.

» Mesa Salsa in Santa Barbara.

» Michaela Boehm in Santa Paula.

» Monica Lowe Dietician in Ojai.

» Moss botanicals in Ojai.

» Mystical Abode in Carpinteria.

» Nord & Soder in Santa Barbara.

» Pacific Pride in Santa Barbara.

» Radiance Body in Santa Barbara.

» Rancho Olivos in Santa Ynez.

» Red Hen Cannery in Carpinteria.

» Reves De Sabine in Ventura.

» Richies Barber Shop in Montecito.

» Rowan Boutique in Carpinteria.

» Roxanne Quilts in Carpinteria.

» Secret Garden in Ventura.

» Solvang Chamber of Commerce in Solvang.

» Stel Housecleaning in Newbury Park.

» Sugarlab Bakery in Ventura.

» Taco Tuyo in Santa Barbara.

» Talon NYC in Ojai.

» The Farm Cart in Carpinteria.

» The Kitchen Gardener in Carpinteria.

» The Perfect Fit in Montecito.

» The Stationery Collection Tinkle Belle in Montecito.

» Tinkle Belle in Solvang.

» Traveling Pants in Carpinteria.

» Trystology in Ventura.

» Two Fish Digital in Ojai.

» Very Ventura in Ventura.

» Visionality in Ventura.

» Wacky Puppy in Ojai.

» Yes Dance in Santa Barbara.

» Yoga Jones in Ventura.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

