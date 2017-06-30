Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

More Inviting Shelter Playground a Happier Place for Kids

By Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions | June 30, 2017

Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara County (DVS) has received a grant from the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara to replace an old playground at an emergency shelter.

The project will fully replace a 25-year-old institutional-grade playground, thus improving the aesthetics, safety and enjoyment of the present shelter facility.

Helping children who've experienced domestic violence is a direct expression of DVS’s mission and an essential dynamic that challenges the inter-generational cycle of violence. Last year, 61 percent of victims in DVS shelters were children.

Play is a key element of a child’s recovery from trauma, especially for very young children who respond to stress and stressful feelings behaviorally. Through play, children can tap into their innocence, and use their imaginations to escape hurt and pain.

Therapeutic play activities are encouraged at all DVS shelters and the creation of a stimulating, colorful playground environment would encourage normal social interaction and learning with adults and other children.

This grant from the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara will help children for many years to come. DVS is now one step closer to helping children who are victims of domestic violence move on to have happy, healthy, violence-free lives.

DVS provides the county’s only 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children, as well as transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors.

DVS operates four 24-hour hotlines; accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls; works to prevent domestic violence through teen outreach and education programs; and provides counseling sevices to those affected by domestic violence.

For more information visit www.dvsolutions.org.

— Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions.

 
