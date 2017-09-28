Women’s Fund Learns How Donations Affect Recipients

Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara members gathered at The Fess Parker on Sept. 26 to hear reports about the impacts of their donations from the eight most recent grant recipients.

Laurie Tumbler, steering committee co-chair, offered guests some background: “We are a volunteer-driven organization based on a simple, creative model:

"Women combining our charitable donations so we can make a larger impact on the community than most of us would be able to accomplish on our own.

"We strive to be educated, strategic givers working to make a difference in the lives of women, children, and families in our community. Every spring, we celebrate our new grantees and every fall we gather, as we have today, to catch up with these grantees,” she said.



Women’s Fund member Leisa Cosentino was the afternoon’s facilitator for the grantee updates. She focused the discussion on two main questions:

How have our grants been put to work, and how are we making an impact in our community? Introducing the grantees, she said, “We have encouraged the grantees to bring us down into the trenches and educate us as to their challenges and successes.”

Accelerated Reader Program is the recipient of $25,000. Speaking on behalf of the program, Veronica Binkley, Harding University Partnership School principal, said:

“Reading and responsive literature is a core focus in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and this grant will provide students with additional books for in-classroom libraries in a range of titles, reading levels, and subjects of interest to them.

"Having more reading choices will encourage them to read more books.”

— Leslie Dinaberg for Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.