Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County Distributes $75,450 in Grants

Top row: Danielle Martinez (Family Care Network); Krista Delia, Cathy Mendez, Shannon Seifert and Cindy Dauster (Santa Maria Valley YMCA). Bottom row: Kelsey Ferguson and Katrina Santana (Santa Maria Valley YMCA)
Top row: Danielle Martinez (Family Care Network); Krista Delia, Cathy Mendez, Shannon Seifert and Cindy Dauster (Santa Maria Valley YMCA). Bottom row: Kelsey Ferguson and Katrina Santana (Santa Maria Valley YMCA) (Women’s Fund photo)
By Andrew Fletcher for Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County | October 19, 2015 | 8:41 a.m.

The Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County held its seventh annual grants reception at the Santa Maria Country Club Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, where the dedicated group of philanthropists awarded a total of $75,450 to three nonprofit organizations to support and expand their current services.

With more than 160 members, the Women’s Fund collectively raises funds through member dues as well as support from the Roy and Ida Eagle Foundation. The funds are distributed as grants to organizations in Santa Maria, Cuyama, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Lompoc. 

“The Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County strives to educate and inspire women to become leaders in philanthropy while emphasizing the power of collective giving," said Andrea Martinez, Women's Fund chair. "It’s a great way to give back to the communities we live in.” 

2015 Grantees

» Friends of the Los Alamos Public Library received $20,000 to fund start-up items for the newly re-opened library. The library closed in 1988 due to budget cuts. Supporters have worked diligently to raise $145,000 to re-open this much-needed facility.

» The Santa Maria Valley YMCA received $20,000 to fund a part-time position for a certified teacher to implement the Y-Readers program at Oakley Elementary School. Y Readers is a nationally-recognized literacy program that serves K–3 students who are reading below grade level.

» Central Coast Literacy Council received $35,450 for its program to empower adults through English literacy. The organization serves communities from Guadalupe to the Santa Ynez Valley. 

The funds will be used to purchase literacy supplies and equipment for each of its six community-based learning centers. The funds will also pay for increased staffing for tutors.

“We were really thrilled to receive this award because it will definitely benefit our constituents,” said Laura Davidson, director of the Central Coast Literacy Council. “We supply one-to-one tutoring. We have close to 400 learners right now, and we’ve been able to increase our tutors to over 70.”

— Andrew Fletcher is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

