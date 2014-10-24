Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County Distributes $80,000 in Grants

By Lynn Penkingcarn for the Santa Barbara Foundation | October 24, 2014 | 3:55 p.m.

The Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, a field of interest fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation, held its sixth annual grants reception at the Santa Maria Country Club on Oct. 16.

This energetic group of philanthropists awarded a total of $80,000 to three nonprofits to support and expand their current services.

With more than 150 members, the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County collectively raises funds and distributes grants to organizations in Santa Maria, Cuyama, Santa Ynez, Guadalupe and Lompoc. The Orfalea Foundation and the Roy and Ida Eagle Foundation have also contributed to this giving group.

“The Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County is a tremendous example of philanthropy in action,” said Lynette Muscio, director of donor relations for the Santa Barbara Foundation. “They have a wonderful history of granting to programs that support women, children and families in Northern Santa Barbara County, and this year is no exception.”

2014 Grantees

» Good Samaritan Shelter received $40,000 for its drug and alcohol treatment program, serving Santa Maria and Lompoc. The funds will be used to provide transportation for pregnant and postpartum women in need of substance abuse treatment.

» Transitions-Mental Health Association received $25,000 for its Growing Grounds Gallery and Gifts. The funding will expand the organization’s vocational advancement program with a retail store run entirely by client-employees. The gift shop will display crafts and jewelry produced exclusively by members of the Recovery Learning Communities in Lompoc and Santa Maria.

» Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse received $15,000 for its Cannabis Youth Treatment Program. Modeled after a highly successful program in Santa Barbara, the program provides early intervention of marijuana and alcohol use via individual, family and group counseling.

In addition to the grants, the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce its incoming chair for 2015, Andrea Martinez. She follows the successful leadership of Gayle Pratt, who served as chair for the past two years.

— Lynn Penkingcarn is a marketing officer for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 