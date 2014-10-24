Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County Distributes $80,000 in Grants

The Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, a field of interest fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation, held its sixth annual grants reception at the Santa Maria Country Club on Oct. 16.

This energetic group of philanthropists awarded a total of $80,000 to three nonprofits to support and expand their current services.

With more than 150 members, the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County collectively raises funds and distributes grants to organizations in Santa Maria, Cuyama, Santa Ynez, Guadalupe and Lompoc. The Orfalea Foundation and the Roy and Ida Eagle Foundation have also contributed to this giving group.

“The Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County is a tremendous example of philanthropy in action,” said Lynette Muscio, director of donor relations for the Santa Barbara Foundation. “They have a wonderful history of granting to programs that support women, children and families in Northern Santa Barbara County, and this year is no exception.”

2014 Grantees

» Good Samaritan Shelter received $40,000 for its drug and alcohol treatment program, serving Santa Maria and Lompoc. The funds will be used to provide transportation for pregnant and postpartum women in need of substance abuse treatment.

» Transitions-Mental Health Association received $25,000 for its Growing Grounds Gallery and Gifts. The funding will expand the organization’s vocational advancement program with a retail store run entirely by client-employees. The gift shop will display crafts and jewelry produced exclusively by members of the Recovery Learning Communities in Lompoc and Santa Maria.

» Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse received $15,000 for its Cannabis Youth Treatment Program. Modeled after a highly successful program in Santa Barbara, the program provides early intervention of marijuana and alcohol use via individual, family and group counseling.

In addition to the grants, the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce its incoming chair for 2015, Andrea Martinez. She follows the successful leadership of Gayle Pratt, who served as chair for the past two years.

— Lynn Penkingcarn is a marketing officer for the Santa Barbara Foundation.