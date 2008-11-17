Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:52 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Women’s Golf: Vaqueros Four Strokes Back After First Round of State Finals

SBCC is in third place, reminiscent of last week's Southern Cal Regional.

By Dave Loveton | November 17, 2008 | 10:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team is in familiar territory after the opening round of the State Golf Finals.

The Sim sisters, Asaka and Sumika, each shot 79 for the Vaqueros, who totaled 326 at par-72 Olivas Links Golf Club and are four strokes behind the leader. At last week’s Southern Cal Regional, SBCC was in third at the midway point, five strokes off the pace, and roared back in the final round to win by 19.

Palomar leads the way at 322, followed by Sacramento City (325), SBCC (326) and Sierra (334). Jenna Boyle and Jackie Molstad both shot 84s for the Vaqueros. Kristina Casillas of Sacramento was the medalist at 74.

“We’re right there and in a way, this might be good because there’s more pressure on the teams in front of us,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said.

The Vaqueros won their first women’s golf state championship in 2006 and finished second last year.

“Today didn’t determine anything,” Melendez said. “It all comes down to our last round and we’re going to try to do something special.”

The final round of the 36-hole event gets under way on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Women’s State Golf Finals
First round
At par-72 Olivas Links, Ventura

» Palomar — 322
» Sacramento City — 325
» SBCC — 326
» Sierra — 334

» Medalist — Kristina Casillas, Sacramento City, 74.

» SBCC scores — Asaka Sim 79, Sumika Sim 79, Jenna Boyle 84, Jackie Molstad 84.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 