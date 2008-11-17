Women’s Golf: Vaqueros Four Strokes Back After First Round of State Finals

SBCC is in third place, reminiscent of last week's Southern Cal Regional.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team is in familiar territory after the opening round of the State Golf Finals.

The Sim sisters, Asaka and Sumika, each shot 79 for the Vaqueros, who totaled 326 at par-72 Olivas Links Golf Club and are four strokes behind the leader. At last week’s Southern Cal Regional, SBCC was in third at the midway point, five strokes off the pace, and roared back in the final round to win by 19.

Palomar leads the way at 322, followed by Sacramento City (325), SBCC (326) and Sierra (334). Jenna Boyle and Jackie Molstad both shot 84s for the Vaqueros. Kristina Casillas of Sacramento was the medalist at 74.

“We’re right there and in a way, this might be good because there’s more pressure on the teams in front of us,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said.

The Vaqueros won their first women’s golf state championship in 2006 and finished second last year.

“Today didn’t determine anything,” Melendez said. “It all comes down to our last round and we’re going to try to do something special.”

The final round of the 36-hole event gets under way on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.



Women’s State Golf Finals

First round

At par-72 Olivas Links, Ventura

» Palomar — 322

» Sacramento City — 325

» SBCC — 326

» Sierra — 334

» Medalist — Kristina Casillas, Sacramento City, 74.

» SBCC scores — Asaka Sim 79, Sumika Sim 79, Jenna Boyle 84, Jackie Molstad 84.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.