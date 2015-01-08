Women’s Human Rights Activists to Speak in Santa Barbara

Join the Global Fund for Women to hear about women around the world who are fighting the courageous battle to advance women’s human rights at a special “Antioch in Conversation” Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 1221 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

The reception will offer an engaging dialogue led by three women's human rights activists with unique perspectives: Global Fund for Women President and CEO Musimbi Kanyoro; young feminist ARTivist and founding member of FRIDA | The Young Feminist Fund, Amina Doherty; and Yvette Kathurima, head of advocacy at FEMNET, the African Women’s Development and Communication Network based in Nairobi, Kenya.

“While the media focuses on the struggles and violence women face, you can be inspired by the stories of women leading change,” said Dr. Kanyoro, a passionate advocate for women and girls’ health and human rights. “We want to amplify the voices of courageous women and girls we work with, and share the stories of women human rights activists who are shaping the world every minute.”

To RSVP, click here or call 415.248.4813.

Featured Guests

Dr. Musimbi Kanyoro, president and CEO of Global Fund for Women, is an accomplished leader with three decades of experience managing international non-governmental organizations, global programs, and ecumenical agencies in cross-cultural contexts. Among other recognition, she has received a leadership award from the Kenya Government and most recently she was named as one of the 21 women leaders for the 21st century by Women’s E-News.

Amina Doherty is a young feminist ARTivist whose work focuses on feminist philanthropy and creative arts for advocacy. Amina has facilitated several learning initiatives on women’s rights, youth development, resource mobilization, and economic justice. Prior to her role as founding member and general coordinator of FRIDA | The Young Feminist Fund, Amina worked in the women’s rights grantmaking program at the Sigrid Rausing Trust in London and has also worked as a researcher and youth organizer at the Directorate of Gender Affairs in Antigua. In 2012, singer Annie Lennox recognized Amina as a women’s rights champion for change.

Yvette Kathurima is the head of advocacy at FEMNET, the African Women’s Development and Communication Network, a Pan-African membership-based organization working to advance women’s rights. Based in Nairobi, Kenya, FEMNET coordinates advocacy and communication activities that promote gender equality and social justice and works to build the women’s movement in Africa. Before joining FEMNET, Yvette worked for the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF)-Africa Region Office, where she coordinated the African Women Leaders Network for Reproductive Health and Family Planning (AWLN).

This event is graciously hosted by Junemarie Justus, Susan Rose, Supervisor Janet Wolf, Libby Moore, the Orfalea Foundation and Antioch University Santa Barbara.

— Janelle Cavanagh represents the Global Fund for Women.