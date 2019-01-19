Pixel Tracker

2019 Women’s March Demonstrates Power and Empowerment in Santa Barbara

Hundreds unite at De la Guerra Plaza to celebrate election victories and call for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties and social justice

Women's March

Hundreds of demonstrators participated in the third annual Women’s March on Saturday in downtown Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Women's March

The Women’s March started with a rally in De la Guerra Plaza. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Women's March

Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, told the crowd that women in office “are making a difference, and we will continue to fight for the issues of inequality in the workplace, for our paychecks, for our community, for our future and for our families.” (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Women's March

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Women's March

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Women's March

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Women's March

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Women's March

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 19, 2019 | 4:55 p.m.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza on Saturday, and then took to the streets to march in solidarity with women in cities across the country.

Handmade signs, chants and heartfelt speeches were on display at the third annual event, organized by Women’s March Santa Barbara.

Some people carried “My body my choice” signs, and other protesters waved signs that focused on women’s empowerment and social justice.

Multiple speakers delivered a range of messages highlighting issues from women entering politics, reproductive rights, immigration, and transgender and LGBTQ rights.

“We are women,” said state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara. “We are strong. Hear us roar.”

The crowd cheered as Jackson exclaimed that, in the 2018 midterm elections, “in California we elected 54 women at the state and federal levels, 29 to our state Legislature ... 19 members of Congress and three women elected to statewide office in California for the first time.”

With a theme of “Truth to Power,” the event began with dance and musical performances, and a Chumash prayer offering.

Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, called on the demonstrators to vote again in 2020.

“People thought that the Women’s March was simply limited to coming together once a year in January, but we here all knew that the Women’s March was also about marching to the polls this past November,” Limón said.

“In 2020, we will march to the polls with equal strength like we did in 2018. With increased women in office, we are making a difference, and we will continue to fight for the issues of inequality in the workplace, for our paychecks, for our community, for our future and for our families.”

After the rally in front of City Hall, the march looped up State, Anapamu and Anacapa streets.

“This is not just a march — part of it is a community,” event organizer Michal Lynch told Noozhawk before the gathering. “We get together and see each other, and talk to each other.”

The gathering comes two years after hundreds of thousands demonstrated in communities throughout the nation during the first Women’s March in 2017 to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The protest has since expanded to include calls to support women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties and social justice.

According to the organizers, the mission of the Women’s March is achieving equal justice for all through community action, harnessing the collective power of women of all identities, race, gender, class and sexual inclusive communities, including queer, nonbinary, nonconforming, transgender; demanding intersectionality in promoting visibility for the numerous causes of the disenfranchised; and promoting personal accountability to create change.

“Women’s March is now a movement, and it’s all over the world,” Lynch said. “We need to make it clear that women’s issues matter. We have made amazing progress, but are not there yet.”

Demonstrators marched again in Santa Barbara last year, as did thousands nationally.

This year, more than 1,000 people RSVP’d to the event’s Facebook page.

“It doesn’t matter how many people show up,” Lynch said. “It is so powerful and so impactful every time we get together, and that’s part of why we do it because we reinforce each other.

“Just knowing that you have a community makes a big difference in what you do. There are women’s issues that have not been resolved, and could get worse instead of better, so it’s important at this point to make our voices louder than ever.”

The Santa Barbara march was joined by a variety of groups, including include CAUSE, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, , Just Communities Central Coast, League of Women Voters Santa Barbara, Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, Pacific Pride Foundation, Planned Parenthood of California Central Coast, Santa Barbara Response Network, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Santa Barbara Youth Council, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault and 350.org.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

