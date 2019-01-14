Pixel Tracker

Women’s March Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Historic 2017 Protest

By Pam Gates for Women’s March Santa Maria Valley | January 14, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

In the wake of the 2018 midterms that propelled an unprecedented wave of women to Congress, Women’s March Santa Maria Valley announces its Women’s March in coordination with sister marches in cities and communities around the globe.

The Santa Maria march is one of hundreds nationwide on Jan. 19, commemorating the 2017 Women’s March on Washington.

The local event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. starting with a community gathering at Buena Vista Park (Morrison and Pine), then march down Broadway to the Action Alley Resource Fair at the Minami Center (Enos and Depot).

“It’s time to march again and this time we march in our own community,” said Audy Macdonald, a spokesperson for Women’s March SMV. “The Santa Maria Women’s March is led by women, but is for everyone.

“When women rise, we bring our communities with us, and our march is bringing together people from all backgrounds, faiths, genders, ethnicities, disabilities, sexualities, ages, and immigration statuses.”

Two years after the historic 2017 Women’s March — the largest single-day protest in U.S. history — cities and communities will march together as part of a nationwide #WomensWave.

“We recognize that transformative changes are driven by grassroots actions and political activism,” Macdonald said. “Our Women’s March will promote and celebrate the empowerment of all women in the Santa Maria Valley as we continue to work together to create change and inclusion in our city and county. There can’t be true inclusion, freedom, and peace without real equity for all.”

For more on the Women’s March Santa Maria Valley, email [email protected] or visit Facebook.com/WomensMarchSMV.

— Pam Gates for Women’s March Santa Maria Valley.

 

