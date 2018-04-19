Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon to Benefit Jewish Federation’s Annual Campaign

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s Women's Division is hosting its annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 8 at the Coral Casino, 1260 Channel Drive in Santa Barbara, with a program titled “Ideas Worth Spreading.”

The cost is $90 per person couvert, plus a minimum gift to the federation's annual campaign of $365. Gentlemen are most welcome.

The 2014 Woman of Valor Adele Rosen has been an active member of the Santa Barbara community for 50 years. She has followed her passion for civic volunteerism, serving as a board member and active member of CALM, th eWomen’s Board of the Santa Barbara Art Museum, Hadassah and Congregation B’nai B'rith Sisterhood, Friend of Ensemble Theater and the Santa Barbara Symphony.

A steadfast supporter of the Jewish Federation, Rosen is also past president of the Women’s Division. Currently, she is the director of the Beyond Tolerance Center, a nonprofit educating students throughout the county by promoting understanding and respect among all students. Her mantra is, “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away.”

Guest speaker Ronda Carnegie is the head of Global Partnerships, at TED, and is a key strategist, overseeing international corporate development and partnership initiatives. In this role, she defines corporate strategy, product development and acts as an external liaison with corporations around the world. Her mission includes engaging with global advertising agencies to explore ways to leverage TED’s premium content, its influential audience, as well as to create programs that support transformative ideas.

TED is a global leader in connecting people around the world with ideas that are changing the world. From producing a new heat supply in rural Africa, to improving the education of children in the United States, TED is inspiring millions of people worldwide to take action and improve situations that are important to them.

“This year it’s a great honor for us to feature two great women, who have done so much, both globally and locally," said Marcy Oswald, Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon chairwoman. "We’re all looking forward to what is sure to be a fascinating program.”

Proceeds from the Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon support the Jewish Federation’s Annual Campaign, through which the federation is able to provide, subsidize or sponsor numerous programs and services to benefit those in need, locally, in Israel, and throughout the world. Here in Santa Barbara, Federation offers social welfare, cultural, recreational and educational programs that are open to all.

Women’s Division Leadership includes Laini Millar Melnick, chairwoman; Marcy Oswald, Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon chairwoman; and the Honorary Committee includes Barbara Ben-Horin, Marilyn Gilbert, Barbara Greenleaf, Julie Lopp, Leah Tempkin and Louise Wyner. They share a vision of the important work women can achieve when they come together to affirm their common values and address the needs of the community.

For information about the event, contact Jilli Spear at 805.957.1115 x107 or [email protected].

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.