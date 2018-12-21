Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon Presents Jewish Women’s Theatre

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara will host its 35th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Four Seasons Santa Barbara Resort - The Biltmore. The event will feature a performance by Jewish Women’s Theatre titled Family Secrets.

Family Secrets explores secret stories of youthful indiscretions, missteps, dishonest act, and outright naughty activities that make for a moving, eye-opening, and funny show.

A woman is teaching a storytelling course on authenticity, but is reluctant to reveal her own truth. Twin brothers learn of their grandfather’s heroic activity in South Africa during apartheid, and discover the shocking reason why it was kept from them. A non-Jewish teen learns of her father’s first marriage and meets her Jewish half-sister and comes to realize what love really means.

Jewish Women’s Theatre says its mission is to “strive to challenge minds, move hearts, unify peoples, and use the strength of Jewish culture to do so.”

“Building community is our uncompromising credo,” it says. “Our passion is to transform stories from page to stage. We give voice to Jewish women, and celebrate untold stories important to us all. We are creative, collaborative, and devoted to excellence.

“We do what we do to empower and engage, creating legacy. It is art and it is business. It is joyful entertainment. We live committed to the good, the true, the real, and are full of gratitude.”

For more information about the luncheon or to become a patron, contact Jilli Spear, Women’s Division coordinator, 805-957-1115 or [email protected]

For more about the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org or call 805-957-1115.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.