Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 21 , 2018, 9:42 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon Presents Jewish Women’s Theatre

By Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | December 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara will host its 35th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Four Seasons Santa Barbara Resort - The Biltmore. The event will feature a performance by Jewish Women’s Theatre titled Family Secrets.

Family Secrets explores secret stories of youthful indiscretions, missteps, dishonest act, and outright naughty activities that make for a moving, eye-opening, and funny show.

A woman is teaching a storytelling course on authenticity, but is reluctant to reveal her own truth. Twin brothers learn of their grandfather’s heroic activity in South Africa during apartheid, and discover the shocking reason why it was kept from them. A non-Jewish teen learns of her father’s first marriage and meets her Jewish half-sister and comes to realize what love really means.

Jewish Women’s Theatre says its mission is to “strive to challenge minds, move hearts, unify peoples, and use the strength of Jewish culture to do so.”

“Building community is our uncompromising credo,” it says. “Our passion is to transform stories from page to stage. We give voice to Jewish women, and celebrate untold stories important to us all. We are creative, collaborative, and devoted to excellence.

“We do what we do to empower and engage, creating legacy. It is art and it is business. It is joyful entertainment. We live committed to the good, the true, the real, and are full of gratitude.”

For more information about the luncheon or to become a patron, contact Jilli Spear, Women’s Division coordinator, 805-957-1115 or [email protected]

For more about the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org or call 805-957-1115.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 