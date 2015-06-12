Women’s Political Committee of California Backs Schneider for Congress

Showcasing the continued strength and momentum of her campaign for Congressional District 24, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider has scored endorsements from the statewide women’s organization, Women’s Political Committee, as well as the founder and president of CALIFORNIA LIST, Bettina Duval.

In a written notification to the Helene Schneider for Congress campaign, the Women’s Political Committee wrote: “On behalf of the Women’s Political Committee, we would like to thank you for speaking with us. For the past 35 years, the WPC has been dedicated to providing financial support to highly qualified, progressive, pro-choice women who are seeking elected office … . The Women’s Political Committee is very pleased to endorse you.

"WPC is proud to support you, and to include you on our list of exceptional candidates … . You may add Women’s Political Committee to your list of endorsements and excerpt any portion of this endorsement letter for your campaign materials.”

CALIFORNIA LIST's Duval declared her personal endorsement of Schneider by stating: "We need more highly qualified women leaders in Washington, and that's one of the many reasons why I'm proud to endorse Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider for Congressional District 24. Helene has been a fearless leader when it comes to protecting women's access to reproductive health care. She's worked at one of our nation's leading women's healthcare organizations — Planned Parenthood — and has gained a wealth of experience in dealing with these issues. I am fully confident that she will make an outstanding leader on progressive issues.”

Responding to news of the endorsements, Schneider remarked: “It’s a real honor to have the support of such a prestigious organization like the Women’s Political Committee, as well as CALIFORNIA LIST founder and president Bettina Duval. Much of my career has been focused on advancing women’s rights and equality, and these endorsements speak volumes and also give credence to my credentials as a leader on women’s issues.

“In Congress, I plan to work tirelessly to advance policies that give women equality on issues regarding their own health care decisions, in the workplace, on equal pay for equal work, on paid sick leave or paid maternity leave for new moms, and more.”

Additionally, Schneider has earned the backing of local women leaders, including the following past presidents of the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee:

Also this week, numerous local CA-24 LGBTQ leaders joined Schneider's campaign, including:

To date, Schneider has lined up endorsements from a wide range of influential organizations and local leaders, including the following:

» Women’s Political Committee

» International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501

» International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36

» California State Assemblyman Richard Bloom, former CA Coastal Commissioner

» City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann

» City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte

» City of Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell (Ret.)

» Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton

» City of Santa Barbara City Council Member Harwood "Bendy" White

» City of Ventura City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse

» Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President H. Edward Heron

» CALIFORNIA LIST Founder & President Bettina Duval

» Environmental Defense Center Founder Marc McGinnes

» Central Coast Water Quality Control Board Member (Ret.) & Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Sharon Hoshida

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Lois Phillips

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Alissa Hummer

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and Board Member with Coalition Against Gun Violence Christine Silverstein

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen

» Santa Barbara City Council Member Grant House (retired)

» Founder of The Key Class John Daly

» Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)

» Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb

» Pacific Pride Foundation former executive director David Selberg

» Small Business Owner: Studio One Hair Designs, LGBTQ advocate Robert Johns

» LGBTQ community activist Steve Warner

» LGBTQ supporter and Jill’s Place owner Jill Shalhoob

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as mayor in 2009.

Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the Air Pollution Control District, Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness. She is the immediate past-president of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.

Prior to elected office, Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

For more information, please visit HeleneSchneider.org.