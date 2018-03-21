Run Like a Woman Instructs Effective Political Campaigning

Reaching out to brave and motivated women seeking elective office, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee will present Run Like a Woman, a workshop designed to provide strategies and tools available to local candidates.

The workshop, now in its third year, will be 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at High Sierra Grill, 521 Firestone Road, Goleta.

An interactive event, Run Like a Woman is designed to present key information about what it takes to run an effective campaign in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

Topics include: Getting Ready to Run; Making a Plan; Crafting a Compelling Message; How to get Endorsements; and The Role of Social Media.

Learn from powerful campaign strategists and current and past elected officials. A question and answer session will follow.

Speakers and facilitators are:

Monique Limón, member, California Assembly, Dist. 37

Helene Schneider, former mayor of Santa Barbara

Paula Perotte, mayor of Goleta

Kristen Sneddon, member, Santa Barbara City Council member, 4th Dist.

Lauren Hanson, director, Goleta Water District

Suzy Cawthon, director, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

Sharon Rose, director, Goleta Sanitary District Board

Luz Reyes-Martin, trustee, Goleta Union School District

Wendy Sims-Moten, board member, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Kate Parker, board president, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Gina Fischer, district representative, Santa Barbara County, 3rd Dist.

Mary Rose, Mary Rose and Associates

Register in advance at sbwpc.org/events. Cost is $35, members; $40, non-members. Ticket price includes lunch. Scholarships are available. For more information, call 800-977-9348.

Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee seeks to achieve a society based upon the feminist values of social, political, racial and economic gender equality.

As a non-partisan political action committee, SBWPC endorses candidates who support its positions and promote a feminist agenda.

SBWPC is committed to taking social action against discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age or ability.

To promote and fund these goals, SBWPC sponsors candidate development workshops, endorsement meetings, cosmopolitics, Presidents’ Circle Luncheon, community events and educational forums.

— Catherine Swysen for Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.