Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Run Like a Woman Instructs Effective Political Campaigning

By Catherine Swysen for Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Reaching out to brave and motivated women seeking elective office, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee will present Run Like a Woman, a workshop designed to provide strategies and tools available to local candidates.

The workshop, now in its third year, will be 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at High Sierra Grill, 521 Firestone Road, Goleta.

An interactive event, Run Like a Woman is designed to present key information about what it takes to run an effective campaign in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

Topics include: Getting Ready to Run; Making a Plan; Crafting a Compelling Message; How to get Endorsements; and The Role of Social Media.

Learn from powerful campaign strategists and current and past elected officials. A question and answer session will follow.

Speakers and facilitators are:

Monique Limón, member, California Assembly, Dist. 37

Helene Schneider, former mayor of Santa Barbara

Paula Perotte, mayor of Goleta

Kristen Sneddon, member, Santa Barbara City Council member, 4th Dist.

Lauren Hanson, director, Goleta Water District

Suzy Cawthon, director, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

Sharon Rose, director, Goleta Sanitary District Board

Luz Reyes-Martin, trustee, Goleta Union School District

Wendy Sims-Moten, board member, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Kate Parker, board president, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Gina Fischer, district representative, Santa Barbara County, 3rd Dist.

Mary Rose, Mary Rose and Associates

Register in advance at sbwpc.org/events. Cost is $35, members; $40, non-members. Ticket price includes lunch. Scholarships are available. For more information, call 800-977-9348.

Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee seeks to achieve a society based upon the feminist values of social, political, racial and economic gender equality.

As a non-partisan political action committee, SBWPC endorses candidates who support its positions and promote a feminist agenda.

SBWPC is committed to taking social action against discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age or ability.

To promote and fund these goals, SBWPC sponsors candidate development workshops, endorsement meetings, cosmopolitics, Presidents’ Circle Luncheon, community events and educational forums.

— Catherine Swysen for Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 