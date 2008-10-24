Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Women’s Soccer: SBCC, Moorpark Fit to be Tied

Neither team could find the net, but the Vaqueros remain in second place in the WSC.

By Dave Loveton | October 24, 2008 | 6:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team couldn’t find the net for the second straight game but managed to earn a point with a 0-0 tie against Moorpark on Friday in a WSC match at La Playa Stadium.

The 10th-ranked Vaqueros (9-1-5, 4-1-1) remained in a second-place tie with the ninth-ranked Raiders (11-3-3, 4-2-1), whom they blanked 3-0 in their WSC opener on Sept. 30. It was the third 0-0 tie in the last five meetings between the schools.

Neither team had a shot on goal in the first half of a rare morning game that started at 11 a.m. Vaquero defender Chelsea Nielsen injured her ankle in the 33rd minute and never returned.

The Vaqueros had seven corner kicks in the second half, but Moorpark’s defense was up to the task. The best scoring chance came in the 72nd minute when Danna Wahlund‘s header was just a little high.

It was the ninth shutout in 15 games for goalie Meghan Maiwald and the Vaquero defense. SBCC is 6-0-2 at home this year and 14-0-5 the last two seasons.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.

