Wonder If! Design Hottest Entry in Summer Solstice Poster/T-shirt Contest

By Robin Elander for Summer Solstice | April 14, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Artist David Mark Lane’s winning entry.
Artist David Mark Lane’s winning entry. (David Mark Lane)

Each year, an artistic competition for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice T-shirt and poster design is held. In 2019 Summer Solstice is celebrating its 45th annual parade and festival June 21-23 with the theme — Wonder.

David Mark Lane with his artwork called Wonder If! was selected as the winner of the poster and T-shirt contest. The winning artist each year also receives a $500 honorarium.

Lane, an artist and architect, has worked and lived in Santa Barbara since the 1990s. He was born in Hartford, Ct. For this year’s poster art, he worked with his hand-drawn sketches, and completed the work in Photoshop. He has created a new media form he likes to call primitive digital.

“This artwork recalls the era when the Solstice Celebration was begun," he said. "I’m so happy to be selected this year. Number 3 is a charm. It’s my third time entering the contest."

To view some of Lane's work, visit www.society6.com/davidmarklane.

Lane's artwork and Solstice T-shirts and posters will be available for purchase at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St., and the Solstice Festival at Alameda Park, June 21-23. The Solstice Parade stars at noon June 22.

“We hope this year’s theme tickles the creative imaginations and a sense of wonderment for the entire community and beyond,” said Robin Elander, Solstice executive director.

The Community Arts Workshop, where artists and the community collaborate to create costumes, floats and masks, bringing the theme to life, opens May 9. The solstice season starts with a fundraiser, 5-10 p.m. May 9 at Pascucci, 729 State St. Proceeds support the 45th annual parade and festival.

"Solstice artists, volunteers and local celebrities take over the restaurant as waitstaff and bartenders in costume, but the Pascucci chefs thankfully remain the same," Elander said.

The community can get involved in a variety of ways. More information is at www.solsticeparade.com.

— Robin Elander for Summer Solstice.

 

