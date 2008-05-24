Wong Walks Away with Second NAIA All-American Title

Freshman Megan Wong passed two competitors in the final two laps to claim All-American honors in the women’s 3,000-meter race walk at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Edwardsville, Ill., on Friday. Wong, who finished sixth, completed the race in 15:50.13, more than 50 seconds better than her previous top time.



“Megan had an amazing time,” said Westmont assistant coach Joe Mendelson. “She trained well this past week. I didn’t like her form the first few laps but she is a competitor. I had a couple of things to say to her during the race, and her last two laps were fantastic, especially that last 100 (meters).”



“The race started off a lot faster than I anticipated it would,” Wong said. “Everyone just took off and I had to try tostay with them. It was really painful because my arch started hurting. I’ve had plantar fasciitis for a couple of years, which is actually why I stopped running and started race walking. It just started hurting all of a sudden during the race. It hurt all the way through the race and I didn’t really want to finish. But I just kept going and I was praying the entire time.”



Wong is now a two-time All-American, having earned the designation in the same event at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in March.



“This is such an unexpected blessing,” Wong said. “I didn’t expect to come to college and start race walking. I expect to continue running and be a mediocre runner, but just keep doing what I love to do. I got injured and I was a little bitter for awhile. But I started race walking and found out it was OK. It’s really by the grace of God that I have gotten this far.”



Competing in the men’s 5,000-meter race walk was junior Daniel Lew, whose qualifying time was the slowest in the field of 19. But Lew turned in a time of 26:17.24, demolishing his previous best of 28:08.26, to claim 12th place in Saturday’s national championship.



“Daniel has improved tremendously,” Mendelson noted. “He is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached and ever seen in my long career. He proved it today in the way he improved his time by almost two minutes.”



“When the race first started, it was going slower than I was expecting to start,” Lew said. “In the beginning, I was passing people more easily than I thought I would be. I wasn’t paying attention to laps or time. I was just looking at the people in front of me and focusing on the number on their back. Toward the middle I settled in and kept it steady. Toward the end I was gasping for air and I just brought it in.



“I surprised myself,” he continued. “During the race I said to myself, ‘I’m passing people. What’s wrong? There must be some mistake.’ I was hoping to break 27 (minutes), so the result was what I had hoped, but by a lot.”

Also setting a personal record was senior Lorin Milotta in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. She posted a time of 14.77 in the second heat of the semifinals, but did not advance to the finals.

“I was happy. I did what I wanted to do,” Milotta said. “The start has always been a weak point for me. I wasn’t very happy with my start in my prelim and I wanted to concentrate on it. I wanted to make sure I stayed low out of the blocks, and I did. The other point I wasn’t thrilled with yesterday was how I finished the race. I came off the last hurdle ... and kind of stumbled in rather than sprinting off the last hurdle and leaning. I got those two pieces down and the hurdling was fine so I was pleased.”



Senior Aaron Megazzi finished eighth in the first heat of the men’s 5,000-meters, but his time of 15:15:29 was good enough to advance to Saturday’s final. The two-time All-American in the event found himself competing in the faster of the two heats. Megazzi ran the 5,000 meters a full 30 seconds faster at the Occidental Invitational 13 days ago, a time that was faster than any runner in Saturday’s semis.



In other events Friday, freshman Chrissa Trudelle competed in the women’s 5,000-meter semifinals, finishing 12th in the second heat with a time of 18:50.13. Sophomore Kasey Kearin placed 11th in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 11.54 meters (37 feet, 10.5 inches), which exceeded her personal best by 5 cm (two inches).



Seniors Robbie Cherry and Lindsey Cooper will represent the Warriors in Saturday’s men’s and women’s marathon. Lisa Griego, who was originally slated to run the 26-mile race, was scratched for medical reasons.

Ron Smith is

Westmont College

’s sports information director.