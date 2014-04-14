Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:51 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

WonHeart Hosting Anti-Bully Program at Santa Maria Discovery Museum

By Joelyn Lutz for WonHeart | April 14, 2014 | 11:45 a.m.

WonHeart is pleased to announce the first of the Feel Good Friday’s series starting this Friday, April 18, at the Santa Maria Discovery Museum.

WonHeart will host a program based on self-esteem, celebrating how incredible each individual is and touch on “what is a bully?”

Bullying affects one in seven children yearly, and the effects are long lasting, leading to 160,000 students missing school to lasting effects that continue into adulthood such as domestic abuse and suicidal tendencies.

WonHeart has provided anti-bullying and peace programs throughout Santa Barbara County that are making an impact. We believe change starts with the individual. When that happens, people can help Start a Change Reaction to help one another.

Participants will learn important character-building skills through experiential and live music.

The program will be at the Santa Maria Discovery Museum at 11 a.m. Friday for children and parents.

Our vision is to strengthen community where everyone feels safe, loved and celebrated for who we are.

— Joelyn Lutz represents WonHeart.

