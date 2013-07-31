Wood Glen Hall Residents Spread Holiday Happiness with ‘Christmas in July’ Project

Last Friday, the residents of Wood Glen Hall, a Santa Barbara nonprofit retirement community, participated in a project called “Christmas in July,” part of the Holiday Happiness program run by another nonprofit, New Directions Travel.

New Directions Travel has been in operation for 27 years, providing winter holiday trips and tours for people with developmental disabilities who are unable to be with their families during the holidays.



At “Christmas in July,” Wood Glen Hall residents decorated more than 20 Christmas stockings, part of a community effort to create a unique stocking for each of the participants of the Holiday Happiness program to receive stuffed with gifts this holiday season.



The residents had a great time listening to Christmas tunes while letting their creative juices flow to create cheerful stockings that will surely bring big smiles to the faces of the program participants!

— Holly Walling is the activity director at Wood Glen Hall.