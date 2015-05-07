Youths Throw Prom Night for Seniors at Wood Glen Hall

On Sunday, April 26, the residents of Wood Glen Hall Independent and Assisted Living danced the night away at a Prom Night hosted by the Assisteens, the teenage component of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

This was the fifth annual Prom Night that the Assisteens have put on for the senior citizens of our independent and assisted living community. The students raised money to cover the expenses of the prom, including a live band, fresh roses, and refreshments.

The morning of the event, the students gathered to make handmade corsages and boutonnieres. The night of the prom, the students offered residents the corsages as they left the dining room as a way of inviting them to come join the festivities.

The students looked sharp, dressed up in formal wear, and some residents dressed to dazzle as well. Residents enjoyed complimentary makeup styling before this special event by local Mary Kay consultants Nanci Elliott and Alicia Bankston. Under the direction of Mary McMaster and Dianne Davis, the Assisteens turned Wood Glen Hall’s library into a ballroom of twinkling lights, balloons, streamers and rose bouquets.

Derrick Curtis and wife Trudie Olsen-Curtis, local ballroom dance instructors, offered a lesson in ballroom dance to the students before the prom so that they would be prepared to dance to the old standard tunes with the residents. It was wonderful seeing the students and residents, separated in age by about 75 years, enjoy an evening together dancing and socializing. Even residents up to the age of 99 were out on the dance floor.

A grand time was had by all.

— Holly Walling is the activity director for Wood Glen Hall Independent and Assisted Living.