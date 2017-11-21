Bill Woodard Joins Education Foundation Board

Bill Woodard was recently elected to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board of Directors, the foundation has announced. Woodard is in his first year as principal of Dos Pueblos High School.

Woodard received his undergraduate degree in English from UCLA and his teaching credential from Azusa Pacific University.

He spent eight years as an English teacher at Dos Pueblos, teaching AP English, journalism and IB Theory of Knowledge. In 2011, he joined the DPHS administration team as assistant principal for curriculum and Instruction.

In 2012, Woodard was named Adult Advocate of the Year by the Constitutional Rights Foundation for his work with the championship Dos Pueblos Mock Trial program.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation is the only organization with a mission to fund, develop and support education programs for all 15,000 students in the school district.

For more information, visit santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Margie Yahyavi for Santa Barbara Education Foundation.