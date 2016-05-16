Woodcut Print Artist Tom Killion to Speak at the Wildling Museum

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is proud to announce that artist Tom Killion will speak at 3 p.m. June 5 in the midst of his exhibition, “California’s Wild Edge: The Coast in Prints, Poetry, and History.”

Killion’s Japanese-style woodcut prints vividly portray the coast’s ever-changing moods and diverse formations. From depictions of Southern California to Humboldt County, each work colorfully captures the meeting of land and sea.

The California-born artist is well known for his four decades of work in the medium of woodcut printmaking. Killion uses Japanese carving tools, papers and his own adaptation of the traditional key-block process to create relief prints of his landscapes.

Killion currently resides in Point Reyes, Calif., and recently released his newest text, also entitled California’s Wild Edge: The Coast in Prints, Poetry, and History, through Heyday Books in summer of 2015.

Tickets for Killion’s talk are $5 for Wildling Museum members and $10 for non-members. Space is limited, so advanced purchases are encouraged. To reserve your tickets, call 805.686.8315.

For more information about the Wildling Museum, to volunteer or join as a member to support this important institution for local arts and nature, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson is the assistant director at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.