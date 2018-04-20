Wooden Hall Concerts Features Claude Bourbon

Wooden Hall Concerts will present Claude Bourbon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Bourbon weaves his songs through the audience as if he's on a journey through life, taking in flavors of Europe and beyond, fusing genres of acoustic guitar music into a master-class stage performance.

Bourbon grew up in Switzerland, where he was classically trained. He has performed and studied worldwide.

Bourbon's performances craft a combination of classical and jazz with ethereal Eastern influences, Spanish and Latin elements, and strains of western folk and Delta Blues.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association is totally nonprofit and volunteer. It introduces the Wooden Hall Concerts, which host guitar players who are not commonly seen in such an intimate setting. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation to use the venue.

— Wooden Hall Concerts.