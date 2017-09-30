Enjoy Timbre of Acoustic Music at Wooden Hall Concerts

Love world-class acoustic music, but don’t like crowds? The nonprofit parent of the Acoustic Instrument Celebration will be hosting The Wooden Hall Concerts, a series of 100 percent nonprofit (85 percent to artist, 15 percent to facility to help pay for restoration) intimate acoustic programs.

The concerts, which feature world class stringed instrument players, will open with Nick Charles from Australia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Wooden Hall Concerts are set in an all-redwood, 125-year-old hall at 2020 Chapala St. The venue has excellent acoustics, and gives the audience close proximity to the musician, who is free to play music outside his standard playlist, the Acoustic Music Association reports.

With dazzling melodic finger-picking on six- and 12-string guitars, stinging bottleneck slide and a lifetime’s stories and songs gathered or written on the world’s musical highways, Charles has been labeled internationally as “Australia’s virtuoso of acoustic roots and blues.”

Averaging 150 shows a year in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., Charles' music encompasses an eclectic mix of acoustic roots including blues, folk, country and early ragtime jazz.

For more information and tickets, visit www.sbama.org.

— Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.