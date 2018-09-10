Monday, September 10 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Wooden Hall Concerts Herald A Call 2 Peace

By Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association | September 10, 2018 | 11:08 a.m.

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, A Call 2 Peace concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

A revolving group of international musicians, A Call 2 Peace issues its summons to the world to overcome violence, hate, fear and greed. The players for the concert are:

Federico “Freddy” Ramos, a Uruguayan guitarist, arranger, producer and composer, credited with incorporating jazz, blues and rock influences to urban Uruguayan music.

A specialty studio musician, he recently was featured at the Academy Awards ceremony, performing “Remember Me” which won the Oscar for best original song from the animation movie COCO. which also won the Oscar for best animation picture.

Bob Dylan is said to have discovered Scarlet Rivera for the Rolling Thunder Revue tour.

She has multiple CDs as a composer in numerous styles, instrumental, new-age, Celtic and world music, and has performed in the U.S., Europe and Japan with her Celtic group.

Percussionist Ron Wagner has written music in a variety of styles from Indian Tabla to Brazilian rainforest music and African drum ensemble.

Composer and virtuoso bassist Eduardo Del Signore’s life story is an extraordinary journey, driven by exceptional strokes of fate and framed by the extreme political realities of his native Uruguay.

He is the creator of A Call 2 Peace International Concerts Tour and the director of the USA-URUGUAY Cross Cultural Exchange.

The Wooden Hall Concerts host a series of world-class, nonprofit concerts at the historic Alhecama Theatre. Tickets are $20; visit www.sbama.org.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.

 

