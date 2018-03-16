Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Wooden Hall Concerts Presents ‘Tapping’ Guitarist Justin King

By Wooden Hall Concerts | March 16, 2018 | 2:28 p.m.

Guitarist Justin King will perform as part of the Wooden Hall Concert series at 7:30 p.m. March 24, in the historic 1925 Alhecama Theatre building, 914 Santa Barbara St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

King is a pioneering guitarist known for his percussive tapping playing which was influenced by a number of styles ranging from Flamenco to Celtic.

King was inspired by Will Ackerman and other Windham Hill guitarists, especially the legendary percussive player Michael Hedges.

With the release of his 2001 album Le Bleu (recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in England), King turned the acoustic guitar world on its ear.

His two-handed fretting and sophisticated syncopations essentially reinvented how to play the guitar.
 
In pursuit of his other passion, a professional photographer, King was embedded with the Oregon National Guard on two tours in Iraq in 2008-09. He accompanied them on patrols, raids as well as medevac missions. His photos appeared on BBC.

Before going to Haiti to capture its struggles after its devastating 2010 earthquake, King cut "Humilitas Occidit Superbiam," on which he played guitars, keyboards, bass, drums and cello.

He has toured as a solo opening act for James Taylor, B.B. King and Al Green.

The Wooden Hall Concerts are 100 percent volunteer and nonprofit, featuring acoustic musicians from around the globe.

For more information and tickets, visit www.sbama.org.

— Wooden Hall Concerts.

 

