Woodlands Toastmasters Talks Up Fall Open House

Woodlands Toastmasters invites community members to attend its annual Fall Open House, 6:15-7:45 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Balboa Building basement auditorium, 735 State St., Santa Barbara. The event is free to attend,
Woodlands Toastmasters meets weekly, 6:15-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the Balboa Building’s basement auditorium.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Gould, Woodlands president, 805-967-6291.
Toastmasters International is online at www.toastmasters.org.
— Elizabeth Gould for Woodland Toastmasters.