Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Woodmere Drive Barrier Wall Construction Under Way

By Eric Pearson for County Public Works Department | May 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Work has started on construction of the Woodmere Drive Barrier Wall in Orcutt. The project, on Woodmere Drive between Harmony Lane and Genoa Way, will put up a barrier wall between Woodmere Road and Highway 101.

On March 21, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors awarded the construction contract to Souza Construction, Inc. The wall is expected to be completed by October, contingent upon weather conditions. County Public Works Department staff will inspect and administer the construction.

Estimated construction cost of the project is $375,000, which is fully funded by Measure A regional funds through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The project includes three separate barriers that will complete the existing wall parallel to Highway 101. The wall is estimated to be 5 to 10 feet tall and about 600 feet long.

Bob Nelson, chief of staff for 4th Dist. Supervisor Peter Adam, said, “The construction of these barrier walls are something our office has been advocating in favor of since Supervisor Adam’s first term began in 2013.

"Shortly after the completion of the Union Valley Parkway Interchange, residents made us aware of the unintended safety and noise consequences for the surrounding neighborhood to the south, which were not addressed in the original project," Nelson said.

"Supervisor Adam took the lead to advocate to his SBCAG colleagues to allocate savings from the UVP project itself to add these necessary features to maintain the quality of life for the Orcutt residents who were affected,” he said.

Wall construction is in progress 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should observe construction area signs and prepare to stop when traveling through the site. Public Works Department officials thanks the public for their patience and cooperation

For more information on this and other Santa Barbara County Public Works Transportation Division projects, visit PWSB.net.

— Eric Pearson for County Public Works Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 