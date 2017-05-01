Woodmere Drive Barrier Wall Construction Under Way

Work has started on construction of the Woodmere Drive Barrier Wall in Orcutt. The project, on Woodmere Drive between Harmony Lane and Genoa Way, will put up a barrier wall between Woodmere Road and Highway 101.

On March 21, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors awarded the construction contract to Souza Construction, Inc. The wall is expected to be completed by October, contingent upon weather conditions. County Public Works Department staff will inspect and administer the construction.

Estimated construction cost of the project is $375,000, which is fully funded by Measure A regional funds through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The project includes three separate barriers that will complete the existing wall parallel to Highway 101. The wall is estimated to be 5 to 10 feet tall and about 600 feet long.

Bob Nelson, chief of staff for 4th Dist. Supervisor Peter Adam, said, “The construction of these barrier walls are something our office has been advocating in favor of since Supervisor Adam’s first term began in 2013.

"Shortly after the completion of the Union Valley Parkway Interchange, residents made us aware of the unintended safety and noise consequences for the surrounding neighborhood to the south, which were not addressed in the original project," Nelson said.

"Supervisor Adam took the lead to advocate to his SBCAG colleagues to allocate savings from the UVP project itself to add these necessary features to maintain the quality of life for the Orcutt residents who were affected,” he said.

Wall construction is in progress 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should observe construction area signs and prepare to stop when traveling through the site. Public Works Department officials thanks the public for their patience and cooperation

For more information on this and other Santa Barbara County Public Works Transportation Division projects, visit PWSB.net.

— Eric Pearson for County Public Works Department.