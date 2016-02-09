Wood’s Blast Powers San Marcos Girls Soccer Past Dos Pueblos

UC Santa Barbara-bound Tasha Wood blasted a missile from 35 yards over the out-stretched hands of the goalkeeper, lifting San Marcos to a 1-0 win over Dos Pueblos in the Channel League girls soccer finale at Warkentin Stadium on Tuesday.

Wood, the Royals' senior captain, drilled her shot over goalkeeper Anali Salazar and off the cross bar in the 74th minute to break a scoreless tie.

"It's a great way to end her Channel League career," said San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo.

The Royals won the Channel League with a record of 6-1-1, and they're 12-2-3 overall. They'll learn their draw for the CIF Division 3 playoffs on Monday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.