Woods Family Foundation Issues Challenge Grant for New Wisdom Center

The Santa Maria Wisdom Center received a $25,000 challenge grant from the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Family Foundation, said Linda Gadbois, the center’s program director.

The grant will match dollar-for-dollar all donations from supporters raised from now until Oct. 31.

Life Steps Foundation’s Santa Maria Wisdom Center recently kicked off its $1.7 million capital campaign Step Up for Seniors to raise funds for construction of the new Santa Maria Wisdom Center.

The new facility, at 2255 S. Depot St., will be a 9,500-square-foot adult day health care center serving the frail elderly and adults with disabilities.

“We are incredibly excited and exceptionally blessed to have supporters who have stepped up to help us,” Gadbois. said.

“In addition to the city, having a local foundation, who believes in our mission to provide quality, affordable healthcare to frail seniors and adults with disabilities who are at risk of institutional care is a testament to our vision and a springboard to advancing this project forward,” she said.

For some 15 years, the Santa Maria Wisdom Center has provided a holistic roster of adult day health care services including door-to-door transport to and from the center, on-site nursing care and medication management, physical and occupational therapy and rehabilitation, social and recreational activities, breakfast and a hot noon meal.

In 2015, the SMWC launched a dedicated Alzheimer’s program that will be expanded at the new center. The new center will have a full-service kitchen, day/activity room, physical therapy room, support offices and treatment rooms.

A secure outdoor patio/recreational area has been designed for clients, offering 1,000 square feet, with 500 square feet covered for use in inclement weather.

The new Wisdom Center will relieve the current waiting list and increase daily capacity from 60 to 100 clients served.

Thanks to donors, the new facility will enable the expansion of existing programs such as the Blue Plate meal delivery service, the Dedicated Alzheimer’s Program and caregiver support groups and affords the space to introduce new outdoor therapeutic activities like gardening.

Recently, the city of Santa Maria awarded a Community Development Block Grant for $193,500 toward the construction of the center bringing the total raised to just over $915,000.

Donations to the Step Up for Seniors Capital Campaign can be made online at www.lifestepsfoundation.org.

To learn more about the Santa Maria Wisdom Center’s campaign or programs, contact Gadbois, [email protected], or call 354-5322.

— Stephanie Bertoux for Santa Maria Wisdom Center.