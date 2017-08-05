Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Woods Family Foundation Issues Challenge Grant for New Wisdom Center

New 9,500-square-foot adult day health care center will be at 2255 S. Depot St., Santa Maria.

Artist’s rendering of Santa Maria Wisdom Center.
Artist’s rendering of Santa Maria Wisdom Center. (Santa Maria Wisdom Center rendering)
By Stephanie Bertoux for Santa Maria Wisdom Center | August 5, 2017 | 1:55 p.m.

The Santa Maria Wisdom Center received a $25,000 challenge grant from the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Family Foundation, said Linda Gadbois, the center’s program director.

The grant will match dollar-for-dollar all donations from supporters raised from now until Oct. 31.

Life Steps Foundation’s Santa Maria Wisdom Center recently kicked off its $1.7 million capital campaign Step Up for Seniors to raise funds for construction of the new Santa Maria Wisdom Center.

The new facility, at 2255 S. Depot St., will be a 9,500-square-foot adult day health care center serving the frail elderly and adults with disabilities.

“We are incredibly excited and exceptionally blessed to have supporters who have stepped up to help us,” Gadbois. said.

“In addition to the city, having a local foundation, who believes in our mission to provide quality, affordable healthcare to frail seniors and adults with disabilities who are at risk of institutional care is a testament to our vision and a springboard to advancing this project forward,” she said.

For some 15 years, the Santa Maria Wisdom Center has provided a holistic roster of adult day health care services including door-to-door transport to and from the center, on-site nursing care and medication management, physical and occupational therapy and rehabilitation, social and recreational activities, breakfast and a hot noon meal.

In 2015, the SMWC launched a dedicated Alzheimer’s program that will be expanded at the new center. The new center will have a full-service kitchen, day/activity room, physical therapy room, support offices and treatment rooms.

A secure outdoor patio/recreational area has been designed for clients, offering 1,000 square feet, with 500 square feet covered for use in inclement weather.

The new Wisdom Center will relieve the current waiting list and increase daily capacity from 60 to 100 clients served.

Thanks to donors, the new facility will enable the expansion of existing programs such as the Blue Plate meal delivery service, the Dedicated Alzheimer’s Program and caregiver support groups and affords the space to introduce new outdoor therapeutic activities like gardening.

Recently, the city of Santa Maria awarded a Community Development Block Grant for $193,500 toward the construction of the center bringing the total raised to just over $915,000.

Donations to the Step Up for Seniors Capital Campaign can be made online at www.lifestepsfoundation.org.
Santa Maria Wisdom Center Press Release

To learn more about the Santa Maria Wisdom Center’s campaign or programs, contact Gadbois, [email protected], or call 354-5322.

— Stephanie Bertoux for Santa Maria Wisdom Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 