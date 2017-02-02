Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Woodworker Artisans at Wildling to Discuss Their Craft

Exhibit features items made from local and exotic woods.
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | February 2, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

In conjunction with its current exhibit and sale, Natural Materials: Fallen Trees, Local Artisans, the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will host a panel featuring the artisans from the exhibit at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on the closing weekend of the exhibit.

The panel will include Ken Frye, Victor Di Novi and Robin Corell, moderated by the exhibit organizer, Dave Seymour. The artists will give an inside look into how they created their unique works, the techniques they use, and they will answer questions.

In addition to sharing their knowledge of woodworking, the artisans will discuss the wood they choose and why.

Tickets are $5 for Wildling Museum members, $10 for non-members.

From bowls and urns made on a lathe to fine handcrafted furniture, the woodworking exhibit, which closes Feb. 13, has examples of what can be created from local and exotic wood.

There is an 1853 rosewood piano that has been repurposed with extreme creativity by Frye into a cabinet which is intermingled with bowls made from a tree that once stood on Second Street in Solvang. Explore the exhibit and learn about woodworking methods and interesting facts about wood.

For more information about the Wildling, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 

