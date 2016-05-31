Eli Wopat, Cord Pereira and Ian McLain share Volleyball MVP Honors in Channel League

Boys Volleyball

Three local boys volleyball players finish in three-way tie for prestigious award

Eli Wopat of Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara’s Cord Pereira and Ian McLain of San Marcos received top honors in Channel League competition this spring for leading their respective teams throughout the boys volleyball season.

Wopat, an opposite hitter, was named Most Valuable Player while averaging 18 kills per contest and leading his Chargers (15-11 overall, 7-1 league) to a share of the Channel League title.

The Stanford-bound player was joined on the first team by fellow teammates Adam Shields and Elliot Brainerd.

With superb playmaking and veteran leadership, Pereira led the Dons with 301 assists and 47 digs.

Along with First Team players Bolden Brace and Cooper Johnson, Santa Barbara (19-11 overall, 7-1 league) won another share of the league title.

McLain received top honors while leading a powerful Royals attack in hitting percentage and blocks.

The Grand Canyon-bound middle blocker helped San Marcos (9-10 overall, 4-4 league) finish third in a competitive Channel League.

MVP Winners:

Eli Wopat, Dos Pueblos

Cord Pereira, Santa Barbara

Ian McLain, San Marcos

First Team Players

Bolden Brace (SB)

Cooper Johnson (SB)

Adam Shields (DP)

Elliot Brainerd (DP)

Kiowa Moss (B)

Gave Vernoy (V)

Second Team Players

Braeden Lisea (SM)

Jake Sofro (SM)

Henry Hancock (SB)

Blake Kelley (SB)

John M. Cage (SB)

Parker Crossland (DP)

Alex Cheng (DP)

Michael Quam (B)

Tyler Young (B)

Honorable Mentions

Will Parker (DP)

Jack Burns (DP)

Trey Klopstein (DP)

Kevin Peters (SM)

Dane Pederson (SM)

Liam Morando (SM)

Ben Beifuss (SM)

Will Rottman (SB)

Dane Westwick (SB)

Luke O’Neill (SB)

Lance Gibson (B)

Robert Straton (B)

Trevor Godfrey (B)

Nick Bajada (V)

