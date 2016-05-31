Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:58 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

Eli Wopat, Cord Pereira and Ian McLain share Volleyball MVP Honors in Channel League

Three local boys volleyball players finish in three-way tie for prestigious award

Santa Barbara’s Cord Pereira (5) sets up middle hitter Cooper Johnson for a spike during a March game.
Santa Barbara’s Cord Pereira (5) sets up middle hitter Cooper Johnson for a spike during a March game.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk file photo)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 31, 2016 | 11:00 p.m.

Eli Wopat of Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara’s Cord Pereira and Ian McLain of San Marcos received top honors in Channel League competition this spring for leading their respective teams throughout the boys volleyball season. 

Wopat, an opposite hitter, was named Most Valuable Player while averaging 18 kills per contest and leading his Chargers (15-11 overall, 7-1 league) to a share of the Channel League title.

The Stanford-bound player was joined on the first team by fellow teammates Adam Shields and Elliot Brainerd. 

With superb playmaking and veteran leadership, Pereira led the Dons with 301 assists and 47 digs.

Along with First Team players Bolden Brace and Cooper Johnson, Santa Barbara (19-11 overall, 7-1 league) won another share of the league title. 

McLain received top honors while leading a powerful Royals attack in hitting percentage and blocks.

The Grand Canyon-bound middle blocker helped San Marcos (9-10 overall, 4-4 league) finish third in a competitive Channel League.      

MVP Winners:                                                                    

Dos Pueblos opposite hitter Eli Wopat was named the Channel League MVP along with two other local players. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos opposite hitter Eli Wopat was named the Channel League MVP along with two other local players. (Noozhawk file photo)

Eli Wopat, Dos Pueblos 

Cord Pereira, Santa Barbara 

Ian McLain, San Marcos

First Team Players 

Bolden Brace (SB) 

Cooper Johnson (SB)

Adam Shields (DP)

Elliot Brainerd (DP)

San Marcos middle blocker Ian McLain will bring his talents to Grand Canyon University next fall. Click to view larger
San Marcos middle blocker Ian McLain will bring his talents to Grand Canyon University next fall. (Courtesy photo)

Kiowa Moss (B)

Gave Vernoy (V)

 

Second Team Players                                                       

Braeden Lisea (SM)

Jake Sofro (SM)

Henry Hancock (SB)

Blake Kelley (SB)                                                                         

John M. Cage (SB)                                                                      

Parker Crossland (DP)                                                                 

Alex Cheng (DP)                                                                             

Michael Quam (B)                                                                        

Tyler Young (B)                                                                             

 

Honorable Mentions                                                        

Will Parker (DP)                                                                           

Jack Burns (DP)                                                                             

Trey Klopstein (DP)                                                                       

Kevin Peters (SM)                                                                          

Dane Pederson (SM)                                                                        

Liam Morando (SM)                                                                       

Ben Beifuss (SM)                                                                             

Will Rottman (SB)                                                                         

Dane Westwick (SB)                                                                     

Luke O’Neill (SB)                                                                            

Lance Gibson (B)                                                                        

Robert Straton (B)                                                                         

Trevor Godfrey (B)                                                                      

Nick Bajada (V)                                                                           

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

