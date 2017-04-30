In an effort to Spread the Word to End the Word and create acceptance and inclusion on their campus, students at Orcutt Academy High School will be holding R-word rallies on May 3 and 4 on the school campus.

On March 1 — National Spread the Word to End the Word day — schools and communities across the nation took part in this on-going campaign to be a fan of respect and unite to stop the use of the word “retard(ed)” or as some call it, the R-word.

More than 500,000 people have pledged their support since the campaign launched in 2009, and it is hoped the community will join the effort b pledging to end the use of the R-word and begin using the new R-word — respect.

Rallies at Orcutt Academy High School will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, for lowerclassmen, and Thursday, May 4, for upperclassmen, both in the school's multi-purpose room, 610 Pinal Ave.

For event information, contact Nicolas J. Chavez, Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County operations coordinator for Orcutt Academy High School, 928-3781 ext. 2353 or [email protected]

— Nicolas J. Chavez for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.