Your Health
Work Begins on GranVida, Carpinteria’s First Senior Assisted Living and Memory Care Community

By Andrew M. Porterfield for Seniority, Inc. and Steadfast Companies | May 16, 2016

Steadfast Companies has announced that it has begun conversion of an office building at 5464 Carpinteria Avenue to create GranVida, Carpinteria’s first and only large-scale community for seniors needing assisted living or memory care.

Working with Steadfast on the project is Seniority, Inc., the management, sales and consulting affiliate of ABHOW.

The conversion officially kicks off with a groundbreaking ceremony from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Executives from Steadfast Companies and Steadfast Senior Living, executives from Seniority, Inc., representatives of the Carpinteria and Santa Barbara Chambers of Commerce and City of Carpinteria will all be in attendance.

As an alternative to new construction, the re-use of an existing building will reduce the time needed to complete the project and be more environmentally friendly. GranVida is expected to open in winter 2016.

“We are proud to begin the conversion of Carpinteria’s first full-scale senior living community to serve a quickly growing population of seniors seeking an assisted living environment as well as those in need of memory care,” said Jeff Fischer, executive vice president at Steadfast Companies. “We also are excited to be using an existing building, which will leave a more environmentally friendly footprint on the beautiful and unique stretch of the coast here in Carpinteria.”

The 52,000-square-foot community will provide 55 assisted living apartments and 15 memory support suites, as well as common areas, open space, activity and fitness rooms, private and main dining, a bistro and outside patio for dining.

It will incorporate Seniority Inc.’s award-winning cultural and hospitality programs as well as person-centered memory care into an innovative physical design of apartments, suites and open spaces that ensure an environment of caring, support and safety.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with a forward-thinking company like Steadfast,” said Teri Conklin, vice president of Seniority, Inc. “GranVida is the result of our focused effort to create a senior living and memory care community as unique as the town of Carpinteria itself.”
 
GranVida, slated to open in winter 2016, will be the first senior living community in Carpinteria managed jointly by Seniority, Inc., an innovative leader in providing senior housing marketing and sales services, and Steadfast Management, a real estate development, investment and management company.

Since its founding in 1997, Seniority, Inc. has played an important role in sharing ABHOW’s mission with other organizations and consumers.

Founded in 1949, ABHOW is widely known for its pioneering leadership in senior housing and health care. The company serves 6,200 residents in 50 retirement communities in California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oklahoma and Idaho and employs more than 2,400 team members.

GranVida will be a sponsor of the 2016 Alzheimer’s Association Walk and 2016 Avocado Festival, while Steadfast has supported the Carpinteria Alzheimer’s Support Group and 2015 Alzheimer’s Association Walk. 

— Andrew M. Porterfield represents Seniority, Inc. and Steadfast Companies.

