Work Continues on Salsipuedes Creek Bridge on Hwy. 1

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5 | April 14, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

A project to replace the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge and construct a retaining wall and fish passage on Highway 1 near Lompoc continues this week with the installation of a temporary traffic signal.

The traffic signal will be in operation 24/7 through May 2020 and will maintain one-way reversing traffic control with the width of each lane reduced to 11 ½ feet. Drivers of larger vehicles should be aware of this lane reduction.

The contractor for this $5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. The project is expected to be complete in June 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
 
For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Office, 805-549-3237 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.

 

