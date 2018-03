Art Show for a Good Cause

The Jewish Community Center is hosting an art show as a benefit for the San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department. An opening reception was held on Sunday, including performances by San Marcos High School musicians. Featured visual artists include Margaret Singer (who is a Holocaust survivor) and Pali X-Mano. The art show continues through Aug. 19 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center at 524 Chapala St. The art is available for purchase, and the money will help fund the high school students to travel and perform. Click here for additional pictures .

