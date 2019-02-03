Pixel Tracker

Work on Clogged Culvert May Delay Reopening of Highway 154

Debris from Whittier Fire burn area is preventing runoff from draining into Lake Cachuma

Caltrans workers use pumps and heavy equipment in an effort to open up a culvert on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma Click to view larger
Caltrans workers use pumps and heavy equipment in an effort to open up a culvert on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma that is clogged with debris from the Whittier Fire burn area. The work may delay reopening of the highway between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 3, 2019 | 10:48 a.m.

Efforts to open up a clogged culvert and reopen Highway 154 may take longer than originally predicted, a Caltrans spokesman told Noozhawk on Sunday.

The highway was shut down Saturday afternoon between Foothill Road (Highway 192) and Highway 246, and official said at the time they hoped to get traffic flowing again by 5 p.m. Sunday.

The clogged culvert is near Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley, and is filled with with debris — mainly large downed trees and limbs — washed down the mountains from the 2017 Whittier Fire burn area during Saturday's heavy rains.

“Engineers report we are still working to locate the end of the plugged culvert,” Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said Sunday. “As a result, water is beginning to accumulate on the roadway, It is not certain that we will be able to open the highway by 5 p.m.”

Pumps are being used to drain the water from the uphill side of the roadway, and heavy equipment is removing the debris.

An 8-foot-high arched culvert is supposed to allow water flowing down the mountain to pass under the highway and into Lake Cachuma. But witnesses told Noozhawk it is packed with debris, and water is only seeping through.

Shivers said he expected to have an update on the situation Sunday afternoon.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Click here for Caltrans road conditions reports.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Tons of wood and debris from the Whittier Fire burn area have clogged a culvert under Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma. Click to view larger
Tons of wood and debris from the Whittier Fire burn area have clogged a culvert under Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, forcing closure of the highway between Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara. This photo was taken Saturday afternoon. (Tom Fayram / Santa Barbara Count Public Works photo)

