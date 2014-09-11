Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:34 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Work on Goleta Drainage Project Expected to Cause Delays Next Week on Calle Real

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 11, 2014 | 2:32 p.m.

As part of the Highway 101 Goleta Drainage Project, there will be traffic control on Calle Real from west of Valdez Avenue to east of Carlo Drive starting Monday, Sept. 15 and continuing through Friday, Sept. 19.

Large trucks will be delivering rocks to fill in a hole between Calle Real and the freeway approximately every 20 minutes between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

During these times, traffic will be stopped to allow the trucks to dump the load and enter and exit the road. Expect delays of up to 10 minutes in each direction.

The City of Goleta urges drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to consider using alternate routes. One such route would be to use La Patera Lane to Parkhurst Drive to Windsor Avenue to Stow Canyon Road (or the reverse) for those coming from Fairview Avenue.

This is part of the Goleta Drainage Project, which will improve the capacity of two large drainage culverts located along Las Vegas Creek and San Pedro Creek at Highway 101 near Fairview Avenue.

Caltrans is the lead agency for this project, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District and support from the City of Goleta. This project is expected to be completed in early 2017.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

