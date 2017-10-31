Work Those Drumsticks at Turkey Trot Fun Run

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites walkers and runners of all fitness levels to the 21st Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The family friendly event takes place at Hagerman Sports Complex, 3300 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria.



The 5K, which starts at 9 a.m., is a two-lap route open to participants ages 14 and older.

The one-mile run, beginning at 9:45 a.m., is an out-and-back sprint designed for ages 6-13.

Medals will be presented to top competitors, and a frozen turkey will be awarded to the top two in each race.



Early bird registration is $25 and is due by Thursday, Nov. 9. Registration is $30 thereafter. No guarantees on shirt sizes after Nov. 9.

Limited day-of-event registrations will be accepted. The 5K gets underway at 9:00 a.m. and the one mile run at 9:45 a.m.



Register online at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/recreation-and-parks/program-and-facility-information. Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.