Work to Begin Thursday on New Signal at Fairview Avenue, Berkeley Road in Goleta

Work is set to begin this Thursday, Feb. 3, on the new traffic signal at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Berkeley Road in Goleta.

“We are very excited to be able to make this intersection a safer place with the installation of a traffic signal,” Mayor Margaret Connell said. “This area involves a lot of vehicle traffic, pedestrians and bicycle traffic. With the library and several schools nearby, and as part of the Goleta north bike route, we are glad to make this a safer place to travel.”

It has long been a goal of the City of Goleta to install a traffic signal in this area, and the city received funding through a state and local partnership grant that splits the cost of the construction between the city and the state.

As the changes are being made, drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to be particularly cautious and aware of each other and the workers. An inspector will be on site to handle any issues or concerns.

Work is expected to continue through the end of March.

For questions or comments, call 805.961.7510.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.