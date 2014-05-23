Work to Restrict Traffic Over Arroyo Paredon Creek Bridge on Highway 192

The Arroyo Paredon Creek Bridge on Highway 192 (Foothill Road) will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday until further notice.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control beginning Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, May 30, for the installation of protective safety barrier and restriping of the bridge.

The existing bridge rail is in need of replacement.

This project will result in the restriction of traffic across the bridge to a single lane controlled by stop signs at each end of the bridge allowing for one-way traffic across the bridge. This traffic control will remain in effect until this bridge can be replaced. Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this project.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.