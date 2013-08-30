Worker Falls to Death Through Skylight at Goleta Business

A worker at a Goleta business fell through a skylight to his death Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred at about 4:45 p.m. at a business in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. The business was not identified.

"An individual associated with the building called to report that an independent contractor who was doing work at the business may have fallen through a skylight," Hoover said.

"When sheriffs deputies, Santa Barbara County fire personnel and paramedics arrived, the individual was deceased."

The death was being investigated by the Coroner's Office, she said.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of relatives, Hoover said.

