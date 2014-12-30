Construction Worker Injured in Fall at Santa Barbara Wastewater Treatment Plant

Officials say the man complained of back pain and was transported to the hospital

A worker was injured when he fell into a pit at Santa Barbara’s El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday morning, according to the City Fire Department.

The Fire Department and AMR ambulance were called to the scene at 7:29 a.m. for a medical emergency, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The plant is located at 520 E. Yanonali St.

There was work going on for a construction project, and an excavator was on scene digging the pit. One of the workers adjacent to the pit fell in and complained of back pain, Mercado said.

Paramedics and firefighters put him on a backboard and lifted him out of the pit by sliding the board up a ladder. The man, who is a contract worker and not a city employee, was transported to a local hospital, Mercado said.

“Because it is work-related, we do have to notify Cal/OSHA so they can do their investigation and make sure people were not doing anything unsafe,” he said.

