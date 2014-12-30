Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:19 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Construction Worker Injured in Fall at Santa Barbara Wastewater Treatment Plant

Officials say the man complained of back pain and was transported to the hospital

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | December 30, 2014 | 3:22 p.m.

A worker was injured when he fell into a pit at Santa Barbara’s El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday morning, according to the City Fire Department.

The Fire Department and AMR ambulance were called to the scene at 7:29 a.m. for a medical emergency, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The plant is located at 520 E. Yanonali St.

There was work going on for a construction project, and an excavator was on scene digging the pit. One of the workers adjacent to the pit fell in and complained of back pain, Mercado said.

Authorities say the worker fell into a pit being dug by an excavator. (Robert Mercado / Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)

Paramedics and firefighters put him on a backboard and lifted him out of the pit by sliding the board up a ladder. The man, who is a contract worker and not a city employee, was transported to a local hospital, Mercado said.

“Because it is work-related, we do have to notify Cal/OSHA so they can do their investigation and make sure people were not doing anything unsafe,” he said.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters and paramedics respond Tuesday morning to a medical emergency at Santa Barbara's wastewater treatment plant. (Robert Mercado / Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 