Workforce Development Board Holds Workshops for Annual Job & Resource Fair

The Workforce Development Board, in partnership with The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region and the Santa Barbara County Job and Resource Fair Committee*, invite local employers, education providers and resource agencies to register for this year’s Job & Resource Fair.

The event will take place in conjunction with the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region’s Oktoberfest Business Expo Oct. 1, 2015, from 5–8 p.m. at the Fess Parker (633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara).

The event provides an opportunity for participants to market their business to over 1,500 attendees and to search for qualified candidates to join their teams.

The event is free for participating businesses and job seekers, though there is a minimal cost for businesses that wish to participate in the Business Expo only.

To register for the Business Expo and/or Job Fair, please contact Stephanie at 805.965.3023 or [email protected].

Job Seekers are encouraged to attend preparation workshops available on the following dates at the Workforce Resource Center, 130 E. Ortega Street in Santa Barbara:

» Résumé writing: Sept. 22, 2015 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1–4 p.m.

» Interview and networking skills: Sept. 25, 2015 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1–4 p.m.

To register for workshop, please contact Stephanie Otanez by phone at 805.845.3926.

Additionally, there will be workshops for job seekers onsite at The Fess Parker immediately before the job fair Oct. 1:

» Networking for the job: 3:30–4 p.m.

» The hidden job market: 4–5 p.m.

*The 2015 Santa Barbara Job and Resource Fair Committee is made up of representatives from the County of Santa Barbara’s Workforce Development Board, the Workforce Resource Centers, Community Solutions Inc., Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, Inc., The Salvation Army Haven, Department of Rehabilitation and Mental Wellness Center.

— Luis Servin is the youth program manager for the Workforce Development Board.