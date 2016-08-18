Workforce Development Board Launches Central Coast YouthBuild Program for High School Dropouts

Santa Barbara has launched its first Central Coast YouthBuild program, serving Carpinteria and Santa Barbara young adults ages 16-24 who are high school dropouts.
The program is geared toward transforming lives by helping participants recover high school credits, achieve a high school diploma, learn construction skills and earn work experience in the community through Habitat for Humanity and Santa Barbara City College Construction community projects.
Local partners include the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, Habitat for Humanity, Santa Barbara City College Construction Technology Program, local Rotarians, building contractors and numerous nonprofit organizations, including the City of Santa Barbara Youth Employment Program and the County’s WIOA Youth Program operator, PathPoint.
Open enrollment will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 601 E. Montecito St. (Casa de la Raza).
For more information, call 661.268.4540 ask for Olivia Altamirano.
— Lilla Megyei represents the Santa Barbara Workforce Development Board.